Netflix to stream Rajkummar Rao's 'HIT: The First Case' 20 Aug 2022, 10:26 AM IST
NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming service, will premiere action thriller HIT: The First Case, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, the platform has said. Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is a remake of his 2020 Telugu film of the same name. It had released in cinemas mid-July.