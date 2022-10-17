Netflix to stream Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Monica O My Darling’ on 11 November

American streaming platform Netflix has announced that its new film Monica, O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher and others will premiere on 11 November. It has been directed by Vasan Bala, best known for black comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.
To be sure, media experts have often pointed out that unlike rival Amazon Prime Video, Netflix is not looking at big acquisitions of mainstream Bollywood films as a key strategy. The Reed Hastings-owned platform is focusing on its original web shows, films and language content to widen reach and deepen consumer engagement.
Netflix has announced a new line-up of original films that it will release over the next few months. This includes Qala starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan, produced by Karnesh Ssharma and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.
These titles will release alongside those announced earlier—Anushka Sharma’s Chakda ‘Xpress, Sanya Malhotra’s Kathal, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, starring Ali Fazal and Tabu, Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s untitled OTT debut directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
Netflix lost 1 million global paid subscribers in the April to June quarter, faring better than the 2 million loss it had forecast, but paling in comparison to the 1.5 million added in the same period a year ago. Average revenue per membership (ARM) in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region fell 2% year-on-year during the period, it said, because of the price drop in India last December.
The company that recently announced Microsoft as technology and sales partner has a lower-priced, advertising plan in the offing that will complement its existing plans and launch early 2023. There are also plans to monetize the 100 million plus households that are consuming but not directly paying for the service.
