Netflix to stream second part of documentary ‘Break Point’1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 11:03 AM IST
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere the second part to Break Point, a documentary series produced in a collaboration with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to give a behind-the-scenes look at the players and tournaments of the ATP Tour and WTA Tour, on 21 June.
