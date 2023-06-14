Business News/ Industry / Media/  Netflix to stream second part of documentary ‘Break Point’
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere the second part to Break Point, a documentary series produced in a collaboration with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to give a behind-the-scenes look at the players and tournaments of the ATP Tour and WTA Tour, on 21 June.

Even as fiction properties, both web shows and movies, dominate video-on-demand (VoD) screens, a bunch of streaming platforms and content creators are increasingly laying their bets on non-fiction, local Indian content.

With the success of Bigg Boss and Shark Tank on Voot and SonyLIV, respectively, a growing number of streaming services are tapping the non-fiction genre to widen their audience base. They are drawing viewers through original non-fiction shows as well as by onboarding reality shows appearing on TV channels on to digital platforms.

Sony’s Shark Tank India and Viacom18’s Bigg Boss had notched impressive viewership online, aided by exhaustive marketing campaigns.

ALTBalaji and MX Player had come up with Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp that had garnered significant viewership. Viacom18 also had a comedy game show The Khatra Khatra Show that premiered on its OTT platform Voot ahead of television.

Media industry experts said non-fiction could see newer formats on streaming platforms and marquee properties could draw audiences sitting on the fence to subscribe to these services.

“With the rise of streaming services, audiences today have the opportunity to enjoy undeniably authentic and diverse stories across formats from around the world. Our non-fiction content offers an opportunity for viewers to experience and examine new cultures and ideas," a Netflix spokesperson had said in an earlier interview, and added that in India, the service is innovating with formats across comedy, reality and documentaries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 11:03 AM IST
