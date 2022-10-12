Netflix to stream second season of ‘Alice in Borderland’ on 22 December

Netflix to stream second season of ‘Alice in Borderland’ on 22 December1 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Thea Japanese science fiction thriller drama is directed by Shinsuke Sato, and stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya in lead roles
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere the second season of Alice in Borderland, a Japanese science fiction thriller drama directed by Shinsuke Sato, on 22 December. The series stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya in lead roles.
Netflix lost 1 million global paid subscribers in the April to June quarter, faring better than the 2 million loss it had forecast, but paling in comparison to the 1.5 million added in the same period a year ago. Average revenue per membership (ARM) in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region fell 2% year-on-year during the period, it said, because of the price drop in India last December. The company that recently announced Microsoft as technology and sales partner has a lower-priced, advertising plan in the offing that will complement its existing plans and launch early 2023. There are also plans to monetize the 100 million plus households that are consuming but not directly paying for the service.
The American streaming service says India is one of the markets that has taken to content from across borders, in diverse languages and genres, like British comedy drama Sex Education, South Korean zombie tale Kingdom and psychological thriller Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. While Indian originals such as Lust Stories and Sacred Games have travelled abroad, Spanish web series Elite, Turkish drama series The Protector and German science fiction thriller Dark are some of Netflix’s other crossover success stories across markets.
To be sure, finding stories that resonate with audiences globally with an inherent authentic local voice is at the heart of Netflix’s strategy in a war that it fights with nearly 60 streaming devices, including American rivals and local players in India alone.
For example, the video-on-demand service was pleasantly surprised when Sex Education drew viewers in France, Portugal and Thailand apart from India; Kingdom across Asia and Russia; and Bandersnatch in South Africa, Germany and Spain, besides India.