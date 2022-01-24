Netflix to stream second season of ‘Bridgerton’ on 25 March

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
American films, television shows and programming in Turkish, German and Korean languages, including their dubbed versions, are emerging as a big draw on OTT platforms, making up as much as 30% of overall viewership
NEW DELHI: American streaming service Netflix will stream the second season of its period drama Bridgerton on 25 March. The show produced by Shonda Rhimes, remains one of the most watched titles on the platform. It stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne and Jonathan Bailey in lead roles.
American films, television shows and programming in Turkish, German and Korean languages, including their dubbed versions, are emerging as a big draw on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services, making up as much as 30% of overall viewership, according to senior executives at several of these platforms.
While such international content finds ready takers among young urban Indians in the metros, those in small towns benefit from their dubbed versions in both Hindi and regional languages.
Netflix’s Extraction and The Kissing Booth have been popular in Hindi and Tamil as have Amazon’s The Boys, The Tomorrow War, Wonder Woman and Parasite. Walt Disney, too, has decided to tap smaller towns by making Disney+ (including Marvel) content available even on its cheaper price plans in India to expand reach.
In an earlier interview, a Netflix spokesperson said viewers of all ages and across geographies are accessing international content given the ease of discovery on OTT platforms like theirs. "Films such as Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs), To All the Boys Part 1, 2, and 3 (Hindi dubs and subs), The Kissing Booth Part 1 and 2 (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs) and Manhunt: Unabomber (Hindi and Tamil subs) were widely loved by our audience," the person said.
