Netflix to stream second season of 'Mismatched' on 14 October
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere the second season of its comedy drama Mismatched on 14 October. The show, based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, was adapted by Gazal Dhaliwal and directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies. It stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade in prominent roles.