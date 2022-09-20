American streaming platform Netflix will premiere the second season of its comedy drama Mismatched on 14 October. The show, based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, was adapted by Gazal Dhaliwal and directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies. It stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade in prominent roles.

Netflix lost 1 million global paid subscribers in the April to June quarter, faring better than the 2 million loss it had forecast, but paling in comparison to the 1.5 million added in the same period a year ago. Average revenue per membership (ARM) in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region fell 2% year-on-year during the period, it said, because of the price drop in India last December. The company that recently announced Microsoft as technology and sales partner has a lower-priced, advertising plan in the offing that will complement its existing plans and launch early 2023. There are also plans to monetize the 100 million plus households that are consuming but not directly paying for the service.

Over the last two quarters, the Reed Hastings-owned platform has attributed its slowing revenue growth to connected TV adoption, account sharing, competition, and macro factors such as sluggish economic growth and the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

In December, Netflix slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. Its mobile-only plan, earlier priced at Rs. 199 a month, now comes for Rs. 149. The basic plan, which allows access to all content on one device, is priced at Rs. 199 from Rs. 499.

The coming months will see local productions from Netflix in collaboration with popular directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Heeramandi), Vishal Bhardwaj (Khufiya) and Zoya Akhtar (an Archie Comics adaptation), among others.