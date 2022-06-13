Netflix to stream second season of ‘She’ on 17 June

Netflix to stream second season of ‘She’ on 17 June2 min read . 12:42 PM IST
- The show has been created and written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry, directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das under Ali’s production house Window Seat Films.
American streaming service Netflix will premiere the second season of its crime drama series She on 17 June. The show has been created and written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry, directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das under Ali’s production house Window Seat Films. The series stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, and Kishore.
Netflix lost 200,000 global subscribers in the January to March quarter on the back of the suspension of Russia operations, slow growth rate, rising competition, and account sharing by consumers.
The company, however, said India, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan were witnessing “nice growth“. The Asia Pacific region saw 1.09 million paid member additions in the three months, down from 2.6 million a quarter-ago.
Netflix founder and chairman Reed Hastings said it may consider an advertising-led model for low-priced plans.
In December, Netflix had slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. Its mobile-only plan, earlier priced at Rs. 199 a month, now comes for Rs. 149. The basic plan, which allows access to all content on one device, is priced at Rs. 199 from Rs. 499. “One way to increase the price spread is advertising on low-end plans and to have lower prices with advertising. Those who have followed Netflix know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice. Allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant get what they want makes a lot of sense,“ Hastings had added.
The move may ensure long-term revenue maximization, said Gregory Peters, chief operating officer and chief product officer, Netflix. The platform has seen “nice uptick in engagement in India“, said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, chief content officer and director, Netflix