Netflix to stream Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Mission Majnu’1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 08:08 AM IST
The film has been co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.
The film has been co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.
Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu will stream directly on the American streaming platform Netflix, bypassing theatrical release, on 20 January. The film has been co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.