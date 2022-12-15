Netflix to stream Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Mission Majnu’

Even though these films featuring bankable stars were meant for theatres, Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Mohanlal’s 12th Man and Kangana Ranaut’s production Tiku Weds Shiru opted for release on digital platforms, said trade experts. The move comes as producers recognise that only large-scale entertainers are setting the cash registers ringing, underscored by the poor performance of recent titles like Anek, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Runway 34, among others, that could not draw audiences to cinemas.

