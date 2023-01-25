Netflix to stream south Korean series ‘The Glory’ on 10 March

Of the international series promoted in India, the top three are from established franchises and superhero genres. The most-viewed international web-series launched this year are Disney+Hotstar’s House of the Dragon (28.2 million) and Moon Knight (23.4 million), and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power (22 million) on Amazon Prime Video. In 2021, the highest viewership came for Hawkeye, also on Hotstar, with a viewership of 19.3 million.