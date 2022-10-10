Netflix to stream Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Do Baaraa’ on 15 October1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 12:53 PM IST
The film directed by Anurag Kashyap had released in cinemas in August and made Rs. 5.35 crore at the box office.
NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Taapsee Pannu’s science fiction thriller Do Baaraa on 15 October. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, had released in the cinemas in August and made ₹5.35 crore at the box office. A remake of the Spanish film Mirage, it also featured Pavail Gulati.