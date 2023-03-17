Netflix to stream Tamil Telugu bilingual ‘Vaathi’1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Directed by Venky Atluri, the film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu with the latter titled Sir. It stars Dhanush and Samyuktha in lead roles
Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere period action drama Vaathi, on 17 March. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu with the latter titled Sir. It stars Dhanush and Samyuktha in lead roles.
