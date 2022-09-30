Netflix to stream Telugu film ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ on 2 October1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 10:58 AM IST
The share of regional languages in overall OTT video content will likely double to 54% in 2024, from 27% in 2020.
NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, a Telugu romantic drama directed by Gireesaaya starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma, on 2 October. It had released in cinemas on 2 September.