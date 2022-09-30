NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, a Telugu romantic drama directed by Gireesaaya starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma, on 2 October. It had released in cinemas on 2 September.

The share of regional languages in overall OTT (over-the-top) video content will likely double to 54% in 2024, from 27% in 2020, as more and more streaming platforms take to vernacular programming and films, as per a recent Ficci EY report. In 2021, 47% of OTT originals and 69% of films released on platforms were not in Hindi.

OTT platforms such as VOOT, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar, too, are following in the footsteps of global giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to acquire films in the four south Indian languages besides Marathi and Punjabi as they seek to lure subscribers from tier-two and tier-three towns.

Media experts said streaming brands looking for national reach will have to focus on at least eight to nine languages. All platforms have understood and recognized that if they need to be relevant across India, they will have to acquire as well as create original content for regional markets. As OTTs started launching, the audiences they catered to was guided by their content library as well as strategy of going after the largest audiences. While many went after Hindi speaking markets audiences, others like Sun Nxt focused on south content since they already have a huge library of movies and shows.

Demand has led to the emergence of a new crop of actors and writers too are recognized better and given more time to develop material.