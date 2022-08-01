Netflix to stream third season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ on 12 August1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 12:23 PM IST
- Netflix had earlier said that the first season of the show had been watched by 40 million households in its first four weeks.
American streaming platform Netflix has announced that the third season of its comedy drama Never Have I Ever will premiere on 12 August. The show created by Mindy Kaling stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a Canadian actor of Sri Lankan Tamil origin, as an Indian-origin teenager growing up in the US.