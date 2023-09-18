Netflix to stream Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ on 5 October1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Netflix has finally decided to introduce curbs on password sharing in India, a move aimed at building scale as well as ringing in revenue growth, said media experts.
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming giant, will premiere Khufiya, a thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, on 5 October. It stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, among others and is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel Escape to Nowhere.
