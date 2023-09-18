Netflix to stream Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ on 5 October

Netflix has finally decided to introduce curbs on password sharing in India, a move aimed at building scale as well as ringing in revenue growth, said media experts.

Netflix has finally decided to introduce curbs on password sharing in India, a move aimed at building scale as well as ringing in revenue growth, said media experts. However, this could result in significant decline in subscriber numbers, they added.

A "Netflix Household" is a collection of devices connected to the internet at the main place where the service is watched, and can be set using a TV device. The clampdown will involve the need to enter verification codes for access to the service for up to seven days, or connecting to a Wi-Fi network in the primary location at least once every 31 days.

A “Netflix Household“ is a collection of devices connected to the internet at the main place where the service is watched, and can be set using a TV device. The clampdown will involve the need to enter verification codes for access to the service for up to seven days, or connecting to a Wi-Fi network in the primary location at least once every 31 days.

Netflix will initially send emails to users who are using an account outside a single household and will be asked to transfer their profile to a fresh subscription.