Netflix to stream Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ on 22 December1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Netflix has finally decided to introduce curbs on password sharing in India, a move aimed at building scale as well as ringing in revenue growth, said media experts.
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming service, has announced Zack Snyder’s epic space opera film Rebel Moon, will stream on 22 December. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins.
