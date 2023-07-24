New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming service, has announced Zack Snyder’s epic space opera film Rebel Moon, will stream on 22 December. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins.

Netflix has finally decided to introduce curbs on password sharing in India, a move aimed at building scale as well as ringing in revenue growth, said media experts. However, this could result in significant decline in subscriber numbers, they added.

Netflix will initially send emails to users who are using an account outside a single household and will be asked to transfer their profile to a fresh subscription.

Earlier this year, Netflix said that lowering prices by 20-60% to deepen reach in India in December 2021 helped grow engagement in the country nearly 30% year-on-year while foreign exchange neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24% versus 19% in 2021.

“India is a big prize, because it’s an enormous population of entertainment-loving people and we have got to have the product that they love. So we are doing the creative part and getting the pricing better and there’s always lots of promise to continue to grow in India. It is a very specific market in terms of (the fact that) they like local content, but also you are seeing their local content is travelling more than ever,“ Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer had said during an earnings call.

In December 2021, Netflix, widely seen as a premium service in India, had slashed prices to reach more people. Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at ₹199 per month, now costs ₹149. Similarly, the basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device is priced at ₹199 versus ₹499 earlier. The platform has announced period drama Heeramandi, Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, returning seasons of Delhi Crime, Mismatched, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory and She besides originals with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma.