Netflix to stream Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ on 22 December

“India is a big prize, because it’s an enormous population of entertainment-loving people and we have got to have the product that they love. So we are doing the creative part and getting the pricing better and there’s always lots of promise to continue to grow in India. It is a very specific market in terms of (the fact that) they like local content, but also you are seeing their local content is travelling more than ever,“ Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer had said during an earnings call.