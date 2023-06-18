Netflix Tudum 2023: 'The Archies', 'Heart of Stone' trailers unveiled

Streaming giant Netflix Sunday hosted its global event “Tudum: A Global Fan Event" in Brazil, where the streaming platform revealed its never-before-seen trailers, footage, and the first look at trending films, series and games slated for 2023.

The streaming platform not only gave a glimpse of some of the much-anticipated projects such as Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" and Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot starrer "Heart of Stone" but also some of the major casting coups.

The global event was hosted by "Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Chase Stokes of "Outer Banks" fame and Brazilian actor Maisa da Silva Andrade.

The much-awaited musical drama “The Archies" almost conquered the stage. The event also witnessed a first-ever performance by the entire cast. The actors were seen dressed in the same clothes as they had worn during the filming of the song “Sunoh". The event saw a stellar performance by "The Archies cast -- Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Dot (Ethel Muggs), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley).

The video was shared by the official page of Netflix India alongside a caption that read, “The Archies ka pehla performance!! (The first performance of The Archies). We have no words because they stole ‘em all."

The musical drama marks the debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

Alia Bhatt, who also attended the event along with co-stars Gadot and Jamie Dornan, shared the first trailer of "Heart of Stone" with the audience. She plays the role of hacker Keya Dhawan in the movie.

Australian star Chris Hemsworth confirmed the third installment of his action franchise "Extraction". Part two of the movie premiered on Netflix.

Arnold Schwarzenegger announce the second season of his show "Fubar". He also introduced his "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" co-star Linda Hamilton, who announced via video that she is joining the cast of "Stranger Things 5".

Netflix also confirmed that the reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge", based on the popular fictional show of the same name, will also premiere this year.

The streaming giant said the hit Korean fictional series "Squid Game", directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, will return for the second season with stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. Popular Korean actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun are the new additions to the cast of the show.

The event also dropped the first looks of "Bridgerton" season 3; "Berlin", the spin-off of the hit Spanish series "Money Heist" based on the character of the same name; the live-action adaptation of Japanese anime "One Piece"; Shawn Levy's "All the Light We Cannot See" and Zack Snyder's new movie "Rebel Moon".

"The Witcher", featuring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey, debuted a brand new clip from its upcoming season three.

"Elite" will be returning for the seventh season, while "Cobra Kai" will have its final run this year with the sixth season.