A big surprise for the fans of Peter Morgan's The Crown--a fictional television series of Britain's Royal family. Netflix has unveiled the first official picture of one of the world's most famous couples-Prine Willaim and Kater Middleton.

Yes! Netflix has shared the first-look photos of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who play college-age versions of William and Kate.

The sixth and final season of The Crown is expected to debut later this year.

In the new pictures, both the character got a solo shot and one together holding hands of each other.

Netflix shared the photos of McVey (Prince William) and Bellamy (Kate Middleton), and wrote, "Here's your first look at Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) from the sixth and final season of The Crown, coming in 2023".

View Full Image The Crown season 6 Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy)

View Full Image The Season 6: Prince William (Ed McVey)

According to Vanity Fair, The actors, both relative newcomers, were spotted filming in Scotland last month.

The synopsis of the final season will include 10-episode reads, "As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at university in St. Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a university student is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins".

The new episode will cover Diana’s tragic 1997 death, as well as other key historical events that may include 9/11; the queen’s Golden Jubilee, deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother in 2002.

The final season will also chronicle much of Prince William and Prince Harry’s adolescence. Luther Ford will play the adult iteration of Harry, while Fflyn Edwards has been cast as the younger version. And, Rufus Kampa will take on Prince William in earlier episodes.