Netflix unveils three pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in The Crown Season 6 | In pics1 min read 28 Apr 2023, 08:05 AM IST
- The Crown Season 6: In the new pictures, both the character got a solo shot and one together holding hands of each other.
A big surprise for the fans of Peter Morgan's The Crown--a fictional television series of Britain's Royal family. Netflix has unveiled the first official picture of one of the world's most famous couples-Prine Willaim and Kater Middleton.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×