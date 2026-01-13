Netflix wanted to reinvent live TV. It hasn’t been easy.
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Jan 2026, 08:17 pm IST
Summary
After some very public glitches, Netflix thinks it has cracked the code on the tech needed to stream live events. Executives say it has been harder than anticipated.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As Netflix cements its role as an entertainment behemoth, including with a recent bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, it is simultaneously tackling the last bastion where traditional TV has an edge over streamers: sports and live events.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story