Netflix wanted to reinvent live TV. It hasn’t been easy.

As Netflix cements its role as an entertainment behemoth, including with a recent bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, it is simultaneously tackling the last bastion where traditional TV has an edge over streamers: sports and live events.

But reinventing a nearly 100-year-old format for the internet age has proved challenging for one of the world’s most technologically advanced companies.

“I didn’t quite grasp or comprehend the complexity," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president for nonfiction series and sports and the former TV executive who started pushing for live programming when he joined the company in 2016. “It quickly became apparent just how much of a lift that was from both a resource and an expertise and execution standpoint."

Since March 2023, Netflix has broadcast more than 200 different live events, including a weekly World Wrestling Entertainment show, whose rights it snagged in a $5 billion deal.

Many events have been seamless, but others haven’t, including a November 2024 Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing matchup marred by streaming snafus.

“We’re still learning a lot," said Netflix Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone.

Netflix remains bullish on the potential upside. In the U.S., YouTube and Netflix have emerged as market-share leaders among streamers, representing about 20% of total TV viewing, per Nielsen. Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters say they want in on that other 80%.

The company said it has made improvements and believes it has finally cracked the code as it gears up for an international events push in 2026 and to roll out new features like live voting on competition reality shows.

Still, it hasn’t been an easy road.

What’s driving live

The live effort at Netflix began in force in 2022, as subscriptions stalled. In need of a pivot, Netflix cracked down on password sharing, introduced an ad tier, and decided to expand its portfolio into sports and live events.

For one, sports could help Netflix tap in to the $70 billion traditional TV advertising market, said Jawad Hussain, a managing director at S&P Global Ratings.

While advertising brings in money, the real goal was driving more subscriptions with a broader content portfolio, Netflix said.

Live events have an outsize impact on generating conversational buzz as well as acquiring and retaining subscribers, co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call in July.

Rivals like Amazon and YouTube have made similar pushes into live sports and even award shows.

But all these companies are confronting the fact that it isn’t that easy to deliver bandwidth-heavy events to millions of viewers in real time on the internet.

“Netflix is obviously very good technology, but don’t expect the Super Bowl to be streamed because at 100 million [viewers], that’s really hard," said Hussain.

Why is it so hard?

Traditional TV, be it satellite or cable, sends out their channels as single data streams to all the receivers in their network. Then a receiver at someone’s home, like an antenna, would pick up that signal and a cable box would decode it: a method known as multicast.

Because the TV provider operates its own closed network in a given geographic location, it can engineer and reserve capacity for TV delivery in advance.

That kind of delivery doesn’t work on the public internet.

When a viewer streams anything on Netflix, including a live event, his or her device sends a request to a nearby Netflix appliance—basically a dedicated piece of Netflix hardware for content delivery—inside a local data center. That appliance then responds by delivering a unique viewing session to that device, a method known as unicast.

That session can come from any one of Netflix’s 18,000 appliances in 175 countries, and Netflix is in charge of directing the user to the best positioned appliance. Typically, the closer the appliance, the sooner the stream comes in, but sometimes appliances can get overloaded if they are trying to process too many sessions at the same time.

So while traditional TV broadcasts the same data stream to all their viewers, on a reliable closed network, Netflix has to deliver as many sessions as it has viewers, each optimized for a range of different devices, and those signals compete with tons of other traffic on the open internet.

It isn’t typically an issue for video on demand, in part because Netflix preloads popular and relevant content onto local appliances, making it easier to manage any traffic spikes.

All the streamers have struggled in some way with live, said Robert Ambrose, chief executive of market research firm Caretta Research.

“They have no precedent for how many people are suddenly going to watch something and what kind of traffic peak that will create. Suddenly you can discover that your [content delivery network] is swamped and in the short term there’s nothing you can do about that," Ambrose said.

Flying blind

Netflix streamed its first live event, the “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" comedy special, in March 2023 without incident.

But afterward, Stone said her team noticed ways to optimize content delivery for bigger peaks.

The problem was it had no way to fully test new code until its next big live event. That came in April 2023 when Netflix tried to stream a live reunion special for Season 4 of its reality dating show “Love Is Blind." It turned out there was an issue in the code. The stream was delayed, and then never happened. Netflix put the special on demand the next day.

Monkey business

Testing and retesting new code is a critical part of any software development process. Netflix has a well-known method for this called “Simian Army," a brigade of different digital agents that attack existing systems in various ways, giving it a sense of their resilience.

When a member of the Simian Army, like Chaos Monkey, succeeds at breaking something, Netflix knows where the code vulnerabilities are and can address them. But given how few live events there had been, and how high profile each one was, the stakes were too high to deploy Chaos Monkey, Stone said.

“Missing a minute of a live event is very different than creating a little bit of bump in the road for video on demand," she said.

To create a lower-stakes testing ground, Netflix greenlighted “Baby Gorilla Cam," a livestream of a family of gorillas at the Cleveland Zoo. The company learned a lot from it and successfully tested new code and ways to move viewers over from one stream to a backup stream if the first one was failing.

“But there’s only so much that we can learn at a small scale versus the experience we had with the Paul-Tyson fight," Stone said.

The night Netflix almost got knocked out

The 65 million concurrent viewers for the Nov. 15, 2024, fight between the YouTube star and the boxing legend was more than Netflix prepared for.

Stone said she was proud that viewers were able to continue watching live, but with some issues, throughout the event. But it also set off public consternation and understandable questions from the National Football League, which had agreed to let Netflix livestream two games on Christmas.

Part of the fix was building a more flexible algorithm for choosing which appliance a given user streams from and improving appliance performance, Stone said. Meanwhile, Riegg had a different challenge: smoothing things over with the football execs.

“I spoke to the NFL directly and I said, ‘Please don’t buy into the speculation online or in the press. You have my word nothing is going to go wrong on this.’"

New heights

Nothing did that first Christmas. A year later, the 2025 Christmas Day NFL games did leave some viewers grumbling over buffering and poor resolution, although Netflix said they didn’t report any outages during the games, and systems operated as normal for all viewers.

Andy Beach, founder and principal of media consulting firm Alchemy Creations, said Netflix is overall moving in the right direction.

“Netflix has moved past the ‘can this even work?’ phase and into large-scale, repeatable live events," he said.

Globally, 33 million viewers tuned in to watch Jake Paul fight Anthony Joshua last month. In the U.S., the Christmas Day Lions-Vikings game drew 27.5 million viewers, while the Cowboys-Commanders drew 19.9 million.

Netflix now has a dedicated “live operations center," in its Los Gatos, Calif., headquarters, where staffers monitor and address issues in real time. Stone said plans are also in the works for two more in 2026, one in the U.K. and one in Asia. Netflix is gearing up for a broader international events push, starting with a stream of climber Alex Honnold scaling a Taipei skyscraper this month.

“In the history of entertainment, there’s never been more options for your time or consumption," Riegg said. “We need stuff that really cuts through."

Isabelle Bousquette writes for WSJ Leadership Institute’s CIO Journal. Reach here at isabelle.bousquette@wsj.com.