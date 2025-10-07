How a Netflix bid for Warner Bros Discovery could reshape India's entertainment landscape
Summary
A potential Netflix acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery could transform India's entertainment landscape by consolidating popular content. While this may attract subscribers, the success will rely on Netflix's localization and pricing strategies in the diverse Indian market.
Netflix is said to be preparing to bid for Warner Bros Discovery, a major Hollywood studio with a vast library of films and TV shows, a move that could significantly impact the future of the entertainment industry, including in India.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story