Netflix will be sticking to its script

The second season of “Bridgerton" will be released next weekend. The first season from late 2020 still ranks as the company’s most popular English-language TV series ever in terms of hours viewed in the first 28 days. But the latest release comes as Netflix faces a much tougher audience on Wall Street concerned about the company’s ability to keep growing its subscriber base at the rate to which investors have become accustomed. Despite a strong run over the past two days, Netflix shares have still lost nearly half their value from the stock’s peak in mid-November and are down 41% for the year—the worst performance in the S&P 500 Media & Entertainment Group.

