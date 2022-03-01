Netflix won’t add Russian broadcasters to service, defying new regulation

For Netflix, Russia is one of many markets where it is aggressively seeking to expand its footprint. With its growth in the U.S. peaking, the streaming giant is investing heavily in content and distribution abroad, particularly as it faces greater competition from rivals such as Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ and AT&T Inc.’s HBOMax. Netflix’s presence in Russia is still relatively small. It has no offices or full-time employees in the country, the person familiar with the matter said.