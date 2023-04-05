Netflix's changed stance on password sharing is loved by market bulls

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has risen 24% this year, easily outperforming the 18% gain in an exchange-traded fund that tracks the software sector. Jordan Klein, a tech sector specialist at Mizuho Securities, wrote that software feels like the more “‘watched’ sector by investors," and that “more money wants to come into Software vs Semis." He added that investors are focused on a potential recovery for chipmakers in the second half of the year, which could help offset signs of weakness in the first half of 2023.