Netflix to stream final season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ on 8 June1 min read 16 May 2023, 11:03 AM IST
The show created by Mindy Kaling stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a Canadian actor of Sri Lankan Tamil origin, as an Indian-origin teenager growing up in the US.
American streaming platform Netflix has announced that the final season of its comedy drama Never Have I Ever will premiere on 8 June. The show created by Mindy Kaling stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a Canadian actor of Sri Lankan Tamil origin, as an Indian-origin teenager growing up in the US.
