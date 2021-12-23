New Delhi: Netflix’s new thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein will start streaming on 14 January 2022. The show stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi Sharma and has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

Last week, the American streaming service slashed rates across plans in India by 18-60%, as the company widely seen as a premium service in the country aims to reach more people.

Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at Rs. 199 per month, will now cost Rs. 149. The basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device is priced at Rs. 199 versus Rs. 499 earlier. The standard plan that allows access across two devices now comes for Rs. 499 and the premium plan that works across four devices costs Rs. 649 compared with Rs. 799 earlier. All new plans are now effective.

The move comes at a time when Netflix is preparing to generate more mass market content in collaboration with established Bollywood directors. The coming months will see local productions in collaboration with popular directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Heeramandi), Vishal Bhardwaj (Khufiya), Zoya Akhtar (an Archie Comics adaptation), Madhuri Dixit (Finding Anamika) and Kapil Sharma, besides second seasons of hits like She, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Jamtara-Sabka Number Ayega, all of which require wide distribution.

Reducing prices will also pit it against rivals Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video that have, so far, led in terms of subscriber count. Research and consulting firm Media Partners Asia (MPA) had earlier predicted Disney+ Hotstar to close the year with 46 million subscribers, Prime Video at 21.8 million and Netflix at 5.5 million. MPA offers research, advisory and consulting services in media, telecom, sports and entertainment for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

