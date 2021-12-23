Netflix’s new thriller ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ to release on 14 January

Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at Rs. 199 per month, will now cost Rs. 149. The basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device is priced at Rs. 199 versus Rs. 499 earlier. The standard plan that allows access across two devices now comes for Rs. 499 and the premium plan that works across four devices costs Rs. 649 compared with Rs. 799 earlier. All new plans are now effective.

