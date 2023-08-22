Netflix announces fourth season of ‘Sex Education’1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Viewership of international content on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022 as audiences took to original and dubbed versions of English, Turkish, Spanish and Korean shows and films.
American streaming platform Netflix has announced that the fourth season of its comedy drama Sex Education, will premiere on 22 September. It stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood.