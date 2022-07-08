Netizens in awe as Shah Rukh Khan goes shirtless in latest ad

Netizens in awe as Shah Rukh Khan goes shirtless in latest ad2 min read . 08 Jul 2022
- hah Rukh is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with 'Pathaan', which will be out in theatres on January 25, 2023
The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan featured in a new advertisement that caught the attention of his fans as the actor gave a rare glimpse of his shirtless look in a new ad for a bodywash.The ad shows him in a shower.
The ad begins with Shah Rukh Khan in the middle of an ad shoot. He appeared to be surprised when a sachet was handed over to him on the sets in the name of a bodywash. “India’s first ready-to-mix bodywash that’s @iamsrk approved!" read an excerpt from the post.
As soon as the picture was shared on social media, fans went crazy and rushed to the comment section and shared their excitement.
Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “SRK looking young as ever." “HIS BODY," mentioned another fan in the comments. “Wowww. Great initiative great concept. Thanks for giving us all a peep (at) how @iamsrk looks in the shower," someone else said.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with 'Pathaan', which will be out in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
SRK will also come up with 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. 'Jawan' is Atlee's directorial, while 'Dunki' is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.
On June 25, 2022, SRK did an Instagram live session, in which he revealed several details about his upcoming films. He hinted that Salman Khan might be a part of a song in Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana among others.
"With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him," Shah Rukh Khan said when a fan asked him his experience of working with the actor.
He continued, "We haven't done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me. Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to in Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him."