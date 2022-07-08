Netizens in awe as Shah Rukh Khan goes shirtless in latest ad

He continued, "We haven't done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me. Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to in Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him."