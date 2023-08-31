Network18 partners ad-supported TV app DistroTV to stream live channels in India1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:53 AM IST
In its initial phase, the partnership has seen the launch of Network18’s channels such as CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and CNBC Awaaz on the platform.
Media company Network18 and DistroTV, an independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, have announced a partnership, which will enable DistroTV users in India to stream Network18’s portfolio of channels live and for free.
