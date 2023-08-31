Network18 partners ad-supported TV app DistroTV to stream live channels in India

In its initial phase, the partnership has seen the launch of Network18’s channels such as CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and CNBC Awaaz on the platform.

Media company Network18 and DistroTV, an independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, have announced a partnership, which will enable DistroTV users in India to stream Network18’s portfolio of channels live and for free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its initial phase, the partnership has seen the launch of Network18’s channels such as CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and CNBC Awaaz on the platform. The collaboration is expected to be strengthened with additions of more Network18 channels from across its regional and digital portfolio in the near future, the two companies said in a statement.

“We are excited to join forces with DistroTV. This partnership aligns with our goal of providing the best-in-class user experience for our viewers across the country. The launch of our diverse set of channels on DistroTV is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the dynamic media landscape. We hope to reach maximum audiences on the platform," Pranav Bakshi, head, video strategy and partnerships, Network18 said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO, DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV said the partnership will bring a diverse array of quality content to its audiences in India, further solidifying DistroTV’s position as a place to watch global entertainment, news, and sports.