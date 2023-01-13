New animated ‘Spider-Man’ film to release in June

NEW DELHI: Marvel’s new animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release in cinemas on 2 June in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Issa Rae. It will clash in theatres with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}