OTTs hit pause button on box office flops

A senior executive of a streaming platform said even after controlling budgets and staying away from direct-to-digital acquisitions, as was common during the first wave of the pandemic, OTT players have learnt another lesson. “Platforms have burnt their fingers yet again with films such as Bheed or Gumraah, which were purchased as part of package deals, but didn’t deliver results. Everyone is being choosy, and realises that they don’t need more content than they require. And two, box office success is some indication of whether the audience is interested in the film."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}