New ‘Doctor Strange’ film to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 22 June

New Delhi: Marvel’s latest superhero flick Doctor Strangein the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, starting 22 June. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The film was directed by Sam Raimi, written by Michael Waldron, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It had released in cinemas on 6 May and made Rs. 128.80 crore in India at last count.
Last July, Disney+ Hotstar announced new subscription plans and original titles across web shows and films for the next few months. Starting September, services have been available for a mobile-only plan of ₹499 per year, ₹899 per year for two devices and ₹1,499 per year across four devices.
Moreover, Disney+ content, including English originals and Hollywood movies such as those from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that was only available in dubbed versions for VIP customers can now be accessed in the original format by all paid subscribers of Hotstar.
The company had also listed its slate of new shows, such as Ajay Devgn’s Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, the historical drama The Empire starring Shabana Azmi and Kunal Kapoor, medical series Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, and the second season of family crime drama Aarya. The launches included thrillers and mysteries such as Six Suspects starring Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha, tech-thriller Escaype Live starring Siddharth and Javed Jaffrey, supernatural thriller Fear 1.0 starring Tisca Chopra and crime drama Gharshana, among others.
American films, television shows and programming in Turkish, German and Korean languages, including their dubbed versions, are emerging as a big draw on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services, making up as much as 30% of overall viewership.