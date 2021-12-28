New Delhi: The new Fantastic Beasts film, The Secrets of Dumbledore , will release in Indian cinemas on 15 April, 2022. The fantasy film directed by David Yeats, is the sequel to Fantastic Beats: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series. It stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Richard Coyle, and Mads Mikkelsen.

The previous Fantastic Beasts instalment, released in 2018, had made Rs. 20.99 crore at the box office in India.

To be sure, industry experts say there is a niche but growing market for smaller-scale, non-superhero Hollywood films in India. This is being driven an increasing exposure to global cinema through video streaming platforms, a younger generation of viewers flocking to theatres and new avenues to watch films, besides smart and innovative marketing techniques employed by foreign studios.

With box office collections of Rs. 67.95 crore, psychological thriller Joker is one of the highest grossing Hollywood films in India that was released only in English, and not dubbed in any local language. In 2019, Disney’s musical fantasy Aladdin had made Rs. 55.73 crore in India while its animation flick The Lion King had earned Rs. 158.71 crore, becoming the highest grosser in the genre in the country. An, even more, niche Hollywood offering, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood had managed Rs. 5.35 crore while Bohemian Rhapsody, a biographical drama on Freddie Mercury, had completed 50 days in theatres. The last two didn’t have dubbed versions.

Globally, 90% of the movie business comes from Hollywood but in India, given the country’s vast dependence on rich, local content emanating from multiple language industries, the figure ranges between 20-21%. Still, this is a huge leap from the 5-10% of the total box office that Hollywood used to contribute in India five years ago. Clearly, there is huge scope for disparate genres, including non-superhero, larger-than-life Hollywood films to make a mark in India.

