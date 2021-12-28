New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film to release on 15 April

With box office collections of Rs. 67.95 crore, psychological thriller Joker is one of the highest grossing Hollywood films in India that was released only in English, and not dubbed in any local language. In 2019, Disney’s musical fantasy Aladdin had made Rs. 55.73 crore in India while its animation flick The Lion King had earned Rs. 158.71 crore, becoming the highest grosser in the genre in the country. An, even more, niche Hollywood offering, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood had managed Rs. 5.35 crore while Bohemian Rhapsody, a biographical drama on Freddie Mercury, had completed 50 days in theatres. The last two didn’t have dubbed versions.