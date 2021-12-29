New Hotstar original ‘Human’ to stream on 14 January

NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar will stream its new India original, Human , on 14 January. The medical drama stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor and others.

Disney+, the video streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Co. said Hotstar made up around 37% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the July to September quarter. Disney+ had reported 118 million paid subscribers globally, so Hotstar users would be around 43.6 million. That, however, was a dip from August when Disney+ had reported 116 million paid subscribers with 46 million coming from Hotstar.

Overall, Disney+’s global subscriber base has grown 60% this financial year that ended September. The service aims to be profitable by 2024, the company said. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $4.52 to $4.12 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter, the firm said in a statement.

Novi Digital Entertainment Private Limited, that runs Hotstar, now a part of Walt Disney India, reported a net loss of ₹601 crore for FY 2020-21, up 66% year-on-year, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler this October. Further, revenue for the year stood at ₹1,704 crore, a 5% jump compared to last year, while total expenses for the fiscal were reported as ₹2,305 crore.

This September, Hotstar had announced a new range of price plans along with its latest slate of originals, across web shows and films. Starting September, the service has been available on a mobile-only plan for Rs. 499 per year, for ₹899 per year across two devices and for ₹1,499 per year across four devices.

Hotstar was earlier priced at ₹399 per annum for its VIP service and ₹1,499 for Premium.

