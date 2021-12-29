New Hotstar original ‘Human’ to stream on 14 January

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar will stream its new India original, Human, on 14 January. The medical drama stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor and others.
Disney+, the video streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Co. said Hotstar made up around 37% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the July to September quarter. Disney+ had reported 118 million paid subscribers globally, so Hotstar users would be around 43.6 million. That, however, was a dip from August when Disney+ had reported 116 million paid subscribers with 46 million coming from Hotstar.
Overall, Disney+’s global subscriber base has grown 60% this financial year that ended September. The service aims to be profitable by 2024, the company said. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $4.52 to $4.12 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter, the firm said in a statement.
Novi Digital Entertainment Private Limited, that runs Hotstar, now a part of Walt Disney India, reported a net loss of ₹601 crore for FY 2020-21, up 66% year-on-year, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler this October. Further, revenue for the year stood at ₹1,704 crore, a 5% jump compared to last year, while total expenses for the fiscal were reported as ₹2,305 crore.
This September, Hotstar had announced a new range of price plans along with its latest slate of originals, across web shows and films. Starting September, the service has been available on a mobile-only plan for Rs. 499 per year, for ₹899 per year across two devices and for ₹1,499 per year across four devices.
Hotstar was earlier priced at ₹399 per annum for its VIP service and ₹1,499 for Premium.
