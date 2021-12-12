New ‘Ice Age’ film to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 28 January

Five films have been released in the series thus far: Ice Age in 2002, Ice Age: The Meltdown in 2006, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs in 2009, Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012, and Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016. As of April 2016, the franchise had generated $6 billion in revenue, making it one of the highest grossing media franchises of all time.