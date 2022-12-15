New Indiana Jones film to release on 30 June1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 08:01 AM IST
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones film series starring Harrison Ford, will release in cinemas on 30 June 2023
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones film series starring Harrison Ford, will release in cinemas on 30 June 2023
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones film series starring Harrison Ford, will release in cinemas on 30 June 2023. The film directed by James Mangold will have Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions besides English.