New James Bond film opens well in India

To be sure, the franchise is looking to cash in on the bullish sentiment in the Indian exhibition market on the back of news of Maharashtra cinemas reopening on 22 October. The Daniel Craig film that has released in 1,000 plus screens is expected to penetrate even the tier-II towns thanks to 3-D versions in dubbed local languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Further, unlike many recent Hollywood films, No Time to Die is seeing a simultaneous release globally and in India, making it an attractive proposition, especially, for the young viewers and ensuring there are no pirated prints circulating as in the case of the other recent Hollywood action flick Fast & Furious 9.