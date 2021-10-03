Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New James Bond film opens well in India

New James Bond film opens well in India

The Daniel Craig film that has released in 1,000 plus screens is expected to penetrate even the tier-II towns thanks to 3-D versions in dubbed local languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
2 min read . 11:06 AM IST Lata Jha

  • The James Bond franchise is looking to cash in on the bullish sentiment in the Indian exhibition market on the back of news of Maharashtra cinemas reopening on 22 October

NEW DELHI : The new James Bond film, No Time to Die opened well in India, making 2 crore- 2.25 crore on its first day, according to trade website Box Office India. The southern states are leading the box office collections yet again but figures have improved over the past few weeks as north Indian territories such as Delhi are contributing better than they did earlier.

To be sure, the franchise is looking to cash in on the bullish sentiment in the Indian exhibition market on the back of news of Maharashtra cinemas reopening on 22 October. The Daniel Craig film that has released in 1,000 plus screens is expected to penetrate even the tier-II towns thanks to 3-D versions in dubbed local languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Further, unlike many recent Hollywood films, No Time to Die is seeing a simultaneous release globally and in India, making it an attractive proposition, especially, for the young viewers and ensuring there are no pirated prints circulating as in the case of the other recent Hollywood action flick Fast & Furious 9.

The last James Bond film, Spectre, released in 2015 had made 36.88 crore in box office collections and its 8.4 crore opening day figures were the highest first-day numbers clocked in by the franchise until then. Incidentally, the older film had arrived later in India than many other countries and had benefited from the controversy around some of the kissing scenes being deemed too long by then-censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani.

The James Bond franchise is also setting the stage for Hollywood's comeback with a slew of big films scheduled up until December. The 3-D version, announced days before theatrical release, is the first for a James Bond film and evidently meant to lure people to cinemas in these unprecedented times, trade experts said. The reopening of south Indian states such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has already served Hollywood well in the past few weeks, with Marvel’s Chinese origin superhero flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that had earned 23.58 crore at last count, seeing maximum gains from territories such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Mysuru.

