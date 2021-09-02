NEW DELHI: After multiple delays thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, the new James Bond film, No Time to Die , will arrive in cinemas in India on 30 September, simultaneously with its global release.

The spy film stars Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as the fictional British agent. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also features Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes who reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joining the cast as new characters.

To be sure, with gradual opening up of theatres across the country, and the possibility of Maharashtra giving permissions later this month, Hollywood studios are looking at making up for lost time in India by bringing a bunch of movie titles already released in other parts of the world, along with new films like No Time to Die.

Warner Bros has action flick Fast and Furious 9 slated for this Friday while Sony Pictures has Venom, Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape Room 2 in the coming weeks which can fill the gap in theatres in the initial period when there are fewer Indian films available. Film trade experts said the opening of top metros especially in the south should pave the way for these films whose major markets are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In 2019, Hollywood had notched up box office collections of nearly Rs1,225 crore in India which was higher than the Rs900-950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localisation campaigns by Hollywood studios have added much to their appeal in the country. Presuming sentiments remain subdued and people wary of visiting theatres over the next couple of months, the first batch of Hollywood titles could help restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.

