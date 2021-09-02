New James Bond film to arrive in Indian cinemas on 30 September

In 2019, Hollywood had notched up box office collections of nearly Rs1,225 crore in India which was higher than the Rs900-950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localisation campaigns by Hollywood studios have added much to their appeal in the country. Presuming sentiments remain subdued and people wary of visiting theatres over the next couple of months, the first batch of Hollywood titles could help restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.