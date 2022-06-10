New Jurassic Park film likely to hit 10 crore on opening day

New Jurassic Park film likely to hit ₹10 crore on opening day3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Hollywood science fiction action film Jurassic World Dominion, part of the iconic Jurassic Park franchise first released in 1993, is set for a big weekend in India. Film theatres are banking on the nostalgic appeal of the series that has penetrated deep into small towns and finds resonance across markets and demographics.
Expected to make ₹10 crore on day one, the franchise that also features actors from the original film, will follow in the footsteps of other recent Hollywood blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Jurassic World Dominion is projected to make ₹150 crore over a period of time with particular draw for families and children. Ticket sales are being driven by Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, currently.
Hollywood movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home sold almost 6 million tickets, The Batman crossed the 1.2 million mark and Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness sold more than 3.2 million tickets on online ticketing site BookMyShow over the past few months. Trade experts said the advances for the dinosaur film are tracking only slightly lower than Doctor Strange which had made Rs. 128 crore at last count.
Hollywood movies that have mass appeal have been the clear choice for big-screen viewing on a larger scale and the release of Jurassic World: Dominion will keep the momentum going for Hollywood movies, in the post-covid period, said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow, who expects film’s business to be led by metros. So far, the English language version of the film has been leading ticket sales, and is closely followed by the Hindi version. Jurassic World will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, apart from English, and in 3D, 4DX and IMAX formats.
“We expect the movie to witness great success following its 20-year legacy and huge mass appeal that spans age-groups, similar to the buzz that Top Gun: Maverick has caused by riding on old memories, infusing them with a contemporary setting," Saksena said.
“The advances of Jurassic World are extremely encouraging, based on the in-built strength of the brand that has enjoyed long-standing popularity in India," said Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures Ltd. Much like other recent Hollywood titles, Jurassic World too had opened advances in India more than two weeks ago.
Sequels that are part of large-scale franchises always enjoy the advantage of the success of previous hits, said Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd, pointing to the Marvel series and adding that Jurassic World is part of the same league. The last two films in the series, Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) had made Rs. 101 crore and Rs. 82.60 crore in India respectively. However, independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said the Jurassic World brand has been stretched too long without identifiable characters like other Hollywood franchises, such as Fast & Furious that is a big draw in India. Lead actor Chris Pratt too isn’t a big name in the country, he pointed out.