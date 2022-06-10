New Jurassic Park film likely to hit 10 crore on opening day

Sequels that are part of large-scale franchises always enjoy the advantage of the success of previous hits, said Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd, pointing to the Marvel series and adding that Jurassic World is part of the same league. The last two films in the series, Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) had made Rs. 101 crore and Rs. 82.60 crore in India respectively. However, independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said the Jurassic World brand has been stretched too long without identifiable characters like other Hollywood franchises, such as Fast & Furious that is a big draw in India. Lead actor Chris Pratt too isn’t a big name in the country, he pointed out.