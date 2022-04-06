New Kannada OTT to now be available on Prime Video Channels

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India is the 12th country in the world to host Prime Video Channels after the US, Japan, the UK, and others. While OTT partners get Amazon's reach and distribution, the US company also takes care of the back-end and technical responsibilities
NEW DELHI: NammaFlix, a Kannada language video streaming service, will now be available on Prime Video Channels, the content aggregation vertical launched by Amazon Prime Video which hosts other subscription-based platforms on its service.
NammaFlix joins streaming services such as Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV that have already been accessible on Prime Video Channels with add-on subscriptions, through a single billing mechanism.
NammaFlix offers users a library including Kannada movies like Pathibeku.com, 1980, Inithi Nimma Bhaira, Premaloka, Kaviratna Kalidasa, and Naagarahavu, shows like Naa Kanda Rajakumar, Naa Kanda Puttanna Kanagal in addition to short films. NammaFlix’s content library will be available on Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription at an introductory price of ₹299 per year.
“At Prime Video we have worked hard to bring the best of local stories to consumers across the country, expanding the linguistic palette of the Indian video viewing customer. Over the years, we have seen an increasing appreciation for Kannada content, with viewers across the country loving Kannada films on our service," Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels and sports, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.
Vijay Prakash, CEO, NammaFlix, said over the years, Kannada entertainment industry has evolved to offer stories that have won the hearts of millions. “Through our collaboration with Prime Video Channels, we believe that consumers from across the length and breadth of the country will have easy access to discover and watch some the most popular, local Kannada stories," he said in a statement.
India is the 12th country in the world to host Prime Video Channels after the US, Japan, the UK, and others. While OTT partners get Amazon’s reach and distribution, the US company also takes care of all the back-end and technical responsibilities. The channel tag is available as a separate category on the Prime Video service.
