New Delhi: New Malayalam film Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan will skip the wait for theatrical release and stream directly on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Dileep, Urvashi and Jaffer Idukki in lead roles and has been directed by Nadirsha.

To be sure, media experts agree video streaming services will have to continue to focus on original content across vernacular languages if they wish to penetrate deeper into the Indian heartland.

According to a December 2020 media and entertainment report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), 35-40% of the consumption of OTT services happens in local languages. It said that streaming services have tripled original content in Indian languages between 2018 and 2020 which stood at 1,400-1,800 hours per annum in 2020.

While foreign services like Netflix and Amazon are dabbling in Tamil, Telugu and other regional language originals, homegrown OTT service ZEE5 released almost two originals per month across Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Kannada in the past few months. Disney+ Hotstar too is venturing into regional content with the premiere of films meant for theatres.

Plus, there has been consolidation and advent of language-focused services such as Hoichoi (Bengali), aha Video (Telugu) or Letsflix (Marathi). The focus on regional languages makes sense given that the share of rural India had grown 23% to make up 52% of all Internet users in the country by March 2020, according to the report.

Disney+, owned by the Walt Disney Co. said Hotstar accounted for around 37% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the September quarter.

Disney+ has reported 118 million paid subscribers globally, so Hotstar users would be around 43.6 million. For April-June quarter, Disney+ had reported 116 million paid subscribers with 46 million coming from Hotstar.

