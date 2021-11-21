NEW DELHI : The Matrix Resurrections , a science fiction action film produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, will release in India on 22 December. It is the sequel to The Matrix Revolutions (2003), and serves as the fourth instalment in The Matrix film series overall. The Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith-starrer will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will clash with sports drama ’83 starring Ranveer Singh, at the box office.

To be sure, Hollywood is off to a good start in India post the second covid wave with hits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Marvel’s Eternals. The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, had also managed opening weekend collections of around ₹11.5 crore- ₹12 crore in India, making for a good start to recovery for the theatre business in the festive quarter.

Other big-ticket Hollywood films scheduled for the coming months include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story on 10 December and Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December.

The American film industry seems ready to stage a comeback to theatres. This October, Walt Disney that had adopted hybrid models for recent films, bringing them out in theatres and on OTT simultaneously, said that the rest of its 2021 slate will have exclusive theatrical releases.

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900 crore- ₹950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country. With fewer local films in theatres immediately after reopening of cinemas, the first batch of Hollywood titles had helped restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.

