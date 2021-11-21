New 'Matrix' film to release in India on 22 December

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900 crore- ₹950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country. With fewer local films in theatres immediately after reopening of cinemas, the first batch of Hollywood titles had helped restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.