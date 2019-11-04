New movie releases open dull while ‘Housefull 4,’ ‘Bigil’ sustain

New Delhi: The absence of any major new movie releases aided the box office prospects of Diwali releases this weekend. The latest Hindi film, comedy drama Ujda Chaman had opened to dull collections of Rs. 4.25 crore at last count while Hollywood flick Terminator: Dark Fate had earned around Rs. 6 crore.

“Ujda Chaman gathered momentum on day one (evening shows) and improved considerably on day two. Day three should only get better," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

Trade website Box Office India said that the Abhishek Pathak directed film showed growth of around 40% on its second day, which is lower than normal figures for metro films but the rise was generally lower this Saturday, be it for ensemble comedy Housefull 4 or sports drama Saand Ki Aankh or Yash Raj Films’ action thriller War.

Housefull 4, meanwhile, did exceedingly well in its second weekend, collecting Rs. 31 crore, taking its current total to Rs. 168 crore. The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol-starrer cashed in on the holiday period in small towns and mass circuits which went on for nearly four days this past week. Adarsh said that the film had also crossed the $4 million mark in week one in international markets, including $ 1.29 million in the US and Canada, $1.26 million in the UAE and Gulf, $495,000 in the UK, $304,000 in Australia and $200,000 in New Zealand and Fiji.

“Housefull 4 has crossed Race 3 and Sajid Nadiadwala’s own Baaghi 2 in just 10 days. The film is a hit and is on track to enter Rs. 200 crore club. Second in succession for Akshay Kumar after Mission Mangal," trade expert Joginder Tuteja tweeted.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh showed the best growth this Saturday of 55%, taking its current box office total to Rs. 15.05 crore. The film has really only found an audience in the metros and much of the growth in numbers can be attributed to the fact that it started with extremely low figures before Diwali.

“Saand Ki Aankh crosses weekend one business on Friday and Saturday of weekend two. The strong word-of-mouth is translating into box office numbers," Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

The real Diwali blockbuster, however, has emerged in the south with actor Vijay’s Tamil sports drama Bigil that has earned Rs. 10.79 crore in Chennai city alone in 10 days, besides making Rs. 16.1 crore in Kerala where it is all set to enter the top five Tamil movies club.

“Tamil biggie Bigil is fantastic in week one," Adarsh had tweeted adding that the Atlee directed film has also made $ 1,020,305 (Rs. 7.21 crore) in USA, £ 453,017 (Rs. 4.14 crore) in the UK and A$ 470,524 (Rs. 2.30 crore) in Australia.